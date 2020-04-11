Royal Oak — Corrigan O'Donohue of the Royal Oak Police Department has become the third Metro Detroit police chief confirmed to have the coronavirus.

O'Donohue joins Detroit Police Chief James Craig and Highland Park Police Chief Hilton Napoleon in that trio, but said in an email to city staff that he is "feeling well and "currently has no symptoms."

The city of Royal Oak posted the letter on its social media channels.

O'Donohue's positive test prompted "several" members of the department to get tests of their own, the email said. All, including Deputy Chief Michael Frazier, who "has had more contact" with the chief than anyone, came back negative.

Wayne and Oakland counties are both hotspots for the coronavirus, which by Friday had killed since 1,281 people since reaching Michigan on March 10. The state had 205 coronavirus deaths on Friday, a single-day high.

More: Michigan's COVID-19 deaths hit 1,281 with largest single-day rise, 22,780 cases

“Although I am anxious to get back to work, I will remain quarantined until I am medically cleared to return," O'Donohue wrote. "Your thoughts and prayers are very much appreciated."

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2020/04/11/royal-oak-police-chief-third-metro-detroit-have-covid-19/2976449001/