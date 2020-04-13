Beaumont Health, which operates eight hospitals, reported Monday the COVID-19 pandemic in Michigan has significantly impacted the hospital’s health operations including the loss of millions of dollars in net income.

Like other Metro Detroit hospitals, Beaumont has made treatment of COVID-19 a priority while recording a drop in emergency center admissions, non-essential surgeries and diagnostic services in the past three months.

Earlier this month, it reported 1,500 of its 38,000 employees, including 500 nurses, were sidelined with coronavirus-type symptoms.

First quarter figures for 2020 released by the hospital show as of March 31, Beaumont’s net income was -$278.4 million, a decrease of $407.5 million from the same period in 2019. Operating revenues fell to $1.07 billion, a $78.2 million decrease from the $1.15 billion reported in the first quarter of 2019.

Net operating income for the first three months of this year was -$54.1 million (a -5% operating margin), a $91.7 million decrease from 2019’s result of $37.6 million (3.3% operating margin). Non-operating losses for the first quarter totaled $224.6 million, compared with a non-operating gain of $91.6 million in the same three-month period last year.

“The Beaumont Health team remains focused on caring for our COVID-19 patients and the many other patients we serve with other diagnoses. Right now, we have the resources, staff and personal protective equipment to care for our COVID-19 patients,” Beaumont Health Chief Financial Officer John Kerndl said in a release.

“However, the shelter-in-place order and community concerns about the virus have led to significant reductions in emergency center visits, non-essential surgeries and diagnostic services. We believe these reductions will continue well into the second quarter and negatively impact financial performance in a significant way.”

Beaumont Hospital plans to take the following actions, according to Kerndl:

►Pursue federal and state aid from agencies and programs including the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

►Defer all non-essential and non-coronavirus-related capital expenditures.

►Evaluate all expenses, including staffing levels, and identify ways to reduce expenses to align costs and current volume levels.

“We will continue to explore and pursue all options and plans that will help our organization survive this crisis and return to a position of strength after COVID-19 is no longer a threat to our community,” Kerndl added.

Beaumont Health’s treasury indicators reveal $2.052 billion in cash and investments at the end of the first quarter for 2020, compared with $2.1 billion for the same period in 2019, and total debt of $1.52 billion, compared with $1.57 billion in 2019.

Beaumont Health is the state’s largest health care system with eight hospitals, 3,429 beds, 145 outpatient sites, nearly 5,000 physicians, 38,000 employees, and 3,500 volunteers. In 2018, Beaumont Health reported 178,000 patient discharges and 573,000 emergency room visits.

