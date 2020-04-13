Orion Township — A man shot Sunday in a driveway admitted to sheriff's deputies the wound was self-inflicted, officials said.

Deputies with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office were called at about 3:50 p.m. to a home in the 1300 block of Silverbell to respond to a report of a shooting. A man told police his son-in-law had been shot in the leg by an unknown person while he had been parked in his home's driveway. He also told police he saw a black Dodge Durango in the area when the shooting happened.

The victim, 23, of Lexington, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries by medics.

Deputies examined the scene of the shooting. They found the door of the victim's vehicle open and saw inside the car a spent shell casing and two magazines with .25 caliber bullets on the floor of the front passenger side.

Authorities said the victim initially denied shooting himself in the leg. He also refused to be taken to a hospital by medics and drove himself there instead.

A detective with the sheriff's office later interviewed the victim, who admitted he shot himself and the weapon was inside the home where the incident happened.

