Pontiac – Oakland County will open a drive-through site to administer COVID-19 tests starting Thursday.

Oakland County Executive David Coulter said testing will occur on county property, a parking lot between the Oakland Circuit Court building the and county health department. Appointments are required and testing will initially prioritize those who have symptoms of the virus – including fever, cough and breathing problems.

Other priorities are those employed as first responders, those with critical infrastructure employment, Pontiac residents, those 75 or older and others with underlying health conditions that put them at greater risk.

“No one is being excluded and everyone will be eligible for the test,” said Coulter. “But initially we will focus on those we feel have the greatest needs to be tested.”

Like at the former state fairgrounds site in Detroit, people will remain in their vehicles and arrive at a predetermined time and be greeted by health workers in protective gear who will ask them questions and conduct a five to 10 second nasal swab.

Coulter said between 50 and 100 people are expected to be tested in the first two days of the program, Thursday and Friday. The program, being conducted in conjunction with Honor Community Health Group, will be conducted 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and is expected to handle 250 people a day and may be broadened to other areas of the county, he said.

Appointments may be arranged beginning Wednesday by calling the nurses on-call hotline at 1-800-848-5533.

More: Oakland County tells workers who face public to wear masks

Coulter announced that, as of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, there have been 5,244 Oakland County residents who have tested positive for the virus. There have been 350 deaths of people between the ages of 23 and 103, he said, the average age being 75.

As of Tuesday, 298 people who tested positive for the virus have recovered in Oakland County, according to health records.

Coulter and his chief health officer, Leigh-Anne Stafford, both emphasized that “we are in the midst of a battle” with the virus and there can be no letup, including relaxing of controls or premature reopening of businesses.

mmartindale@detroitnews.com

(248) 338-0319

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2020/04/14/oakland-county-open-drive-through-virus-testing-site/2989440001/