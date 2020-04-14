Oakland Township — A 17-year-old Rochester man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into vehicles and stealing items, including a handgun, officials said Tuesday.

Deputies with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office were called at about 11:40 p.m. Monday to a residence in the 3400 block of Sussex Drive near Adams and Silverbell on a report of a suspicious person standing next to a homeowner's vehicle parked in the driveway, according to authorities. The caller told deputies she saw the person on her home's security camera.

Police located a suspicious vehicle on a neighboring street and approached it, officials said.

They said deputies spoke to the driver and he was unable to give them a plausible answer for what he was doing in the area. During a search of the vehicle, deputies found several items, including a handgun, that appeared to have been stolen.

They arrested the man and took him to a substation for an interview with a detective. The man admitted breaking into multiple vehicles, police said. The suspect is being housed at the Oakland County Jail to await charges.

The handgun was returned to its registered owner and detectives continue to investigate, officials said.

