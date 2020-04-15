Southfield — A 53-year-old Detroit man died late Tuesday night after being hit by a vehicle as he crossed Eight Mile from the city into Southfield.

The fatal crash took place about 8:55 p.m. on westbound Eight Mile at Lahser, Southfield Police Department said in a statement.

Police arrived to find people performing CPR on the victim, and medics took him to an area hospital, where he died.

Preliminary information from Southfield police says the victim may have been hit by a silver sedan that was headed west. They don't know for sure, because the driver allegedly fled the scene afterward.

More detailed information on the vehicle was not immediately available. Southfield police ask that anyone with information on the crash call detectives at 248-796-5500.

