Troy — Both directions of Rochester Road will be closed this weekend to enable crews to demolish the Interstate 75 bridge over it, state officials said.

The closure will begin at 9 a.m. Friday and the road will reopen at 5 a.m. Monday, officials with the Michigan Department of Transportation said. Crews will demolish the bridge that carries the freeway's southbound lanes over the road.

The work will not impact traffic on I-75, the department said. Currently, both directions of I-75 are traveling on the northbound side of the freeway, separated by a temporary concrete barrier.

MDOT said posted detours for Rochester Road include Maple, Livernois and Big Beaver roads.

Furthermore, crews will close the northbound I-75 exit to Rochester Road and the Rochester Road entrance ramps to northbound I-75. All ramps will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

Traffic on northbound I-75 will exit at 14 Mile to use John R., Maple, Livernois and Big Beaver to return to Rochester Road. Rochester Road traffic north of the I-75 interchange will use Big Beaver to northbound I-75. South of the interchange, traffic will use Maple and Crooks roads and enter northbound I-75 from Corporate Drive.

The work on 14 Mile is part of MDOT's multi-year $944 million Modernize 75 project, which is reconstructing 18 miles of I-75 between Eight Mile in Hazel Park and South Boulevard in Pontiac.

