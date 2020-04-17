Pontiac — A federal class-action lawsuit filed by several civil rights and racial justice groups seeks an injunction against Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard, Corrections Commander Curtis Childs and the county jail over concerns that prisoners are being unnecessarily exposed to the coronavirus.

Filed Friday, the lawsuit is a collaboration of local attorneys, the Advancement Project National Office, the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan and the Civil Rights Corps.

The complaint names six plaintiffs currently in the Oakland County Jail but represents all 800-plus current inmates, plus inmates during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Jails and prisons are problems nationwide due to the virus,” said Carey McGehee, a Royal Oak attorney involved in the case. “But the Oakland County Jail is particularly bad and something needs to be done not just for our clients and other prisoners, but for the jail staff, vendors and the public.

“If they get ill and have to be transferred to already overwhelmed hospitals, that just presents other problems, takes up beds and exposes medical professionals.”

Among the suit's allegations:

Prisoners are in dangerous proximity to one another, well within the six-foot social distancing recommended by national health experts to prevent the spread of the disease.

Authorities are providing insufficient or non-existent medical treatment or testing of persons who may have COVID-19.

The jail has a lack of cleaning supplies for personal hygiene or to sanitize prisoners’ environment.

The county is providing insufficient supplies of protective gear, including masks or gloves, to prisoners or jail personnel.

Persons who are ill or suspected of COVID-19 not being treated or quarantined from other prisoners.

The lawsuit says prisoners are suffering “unconstitutional conditions” of unusual punishment and loss of due process and that an outbreak of the virus is imminent.

Attorney John Minock, who is not involved in the lawsuit but has a client incarcerated in the Oakland County Jail, said he has heard some of the same allegations from his client’s father.

“Jails and prisons in general are petri dishes for this virus,” said Minock.

But Oakland County Undersheriff Michael McCabe said the allegations are untrue and that inmates receive the best of care in the jail. He said it is impossible to practice social distancing of six feet “in any correctional facility.”

“We have a capacity of 1,508 and had 742 inmates today,” said McCabe. “We have reduced our population in recent weeks by about 600 inmates who either were considered low risk or made bond.

“Everyone in law enforcement and in the courts are doing whatever they can to keep the jail populations low. We used to have 65 people a day come in here. Now it's about 10.”

McCabe said any prisoner who exhibits signs of COVID-19 is screened and tested. If found to be positive, they are removed to another part of the jail and quarantined in an area with other COVID-positive inmates. No one has had to be hospitalized, he said.

“We’ve had 36 positive inmates and five have been released because they finished their sentences,” he said.

McCabe declined to say how many corrections officers or civilian officers have been found positive during the pandemic. He stressed every prisoner is provided with a mask and all officers wear masks and gloves when dealing with prisoners.

Prisoners are never moved around as punishment, McCabe said.

“We used to have hand sanitizer but removed it after some trustees were found emptying the bottles in the kitchen and drinking it (for the alcohol),” he said. “Four of them had to be hospitalized.”

He said reports of a prisoner being denied soap for a week and another prisoner claiming he was told to stop talking if he was short of breath “are lies.”

McGehee said the lawsuit has been assigned to U.S. District Judge Linda Parker.

