Staff at Royal Oak Beaumont on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic received 700 meals Friday courtesy of a Detroit-area cabinetry dealer.

The food supplied by Detroit Wing Co. was provided Friday in two separate deliveries by Birmingham-based Scavolini by Cucina Moda as part of a $5,000 donation that the company is making to hospitals in Detroit, Ann Arbor and Royal Oak, and $15,000 overall in monetary and food donations to hospitals in Michigan, Chicago and Boston.

Scavolini by Cucina Moda provides 700 meals from Detroit Wing Co. to front-line workers at Royal Oak Beaumont (Photo: Scavolini by Cucina Moda)

“We all have someone we know on the front lines of this pandemic, whether it be a healthcare employee working tirelessly to heal the sick and keep the rest of us safe or a family member or friend seeking treatment themselves,” said Niki Serras, partner of Cucina Moda, who owns the company along with Alisha Serras and Brian Gamache.

“These donations are a small token of our gratitude to these heroes, who are risking their own health, safety and that of their families to combat a rapidly-spreading virus that has affected us all, Serras added.

Scavolini announced its planned donations earlier in the week for various sites here as well as the cities in Illinois and Massachusetts where its other stores are located.

Henry Ford Hospital also was on the company's list for a food donation and Scavolini made a $2,500 donation to a GoFundMe campaign organized by the Ann Arbor-based restaurant group Mainstreet Ventures, devoted to raising funds to feed hospital staff at Michigan Medicine.

cferretti@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2020/04/18/700-meals-donated-frontline-workers-royal-oak-beaumont/5160302002/