Beaumont Health said Tuesday it must temporarily lay off about 2,475 employees and permanently eliminate about 450 positions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It also said the company's CEO will take a temporary 70% pay cut while other executives will take see their salaries cut up to 45%.

"We must make difficult, quick decisions now to protect and readjust to an uncertain future,” Beaumont Health CEO John Fox said in a statement. “We also expect economic pressures on Beaumont and the health care industry to continue well after the COVID-19 initial surge subsides, which is why we made the difficult decision to eliminate 450 positions.

"We must adjust the way we operate our organization moving forward," he said. "This pandemic has changed the delivery of health care, and we will be treating patients with this virus until we get a vaccine.”

Hospitals across the state have been grappling with the financial strain from the pandemic. Like Beaumont, many have trimmed workers' pay and benefits.

As of Monday, Michigan has a total of 32,000 cases of COVID-19 and 2,468 deaths.

Beaumont officials said the 2,475 employees being temporary laid off are mostly hospital administrative staff and others who are not directly caring for patients with or without COVID-19.

Those employees can apply for unemployment benefits through state and federal programs, according to the company. They could be asked to return to their jobs when Beaumont brings additional medical services back online. They can also continue their Beaumont health insurance and other benefits at their current employee rates during their layoffs.

Most of the 450 positions being eliminated are part of the corporate staff or are serving in other administrative roles, the company said. Those workers will get a lump-sum severance package and will likely be able to receive state and federal unemployment benefits. These employees will have the option to continue their benefits at current employee rates through their severance period.

Furthermore, the employees will be eligible to apply for other open positions at Beaumont and given priority.

Beaumont has 38,000 employees.

“We will do everything we can to assist our employees affected by these changes. We never want to have to make decisions like this, but no one could have predicted the extraordinary impact this virus would have on health care and society overall,” Fox said.

In addition, the health care system said it will delay or cancel some nonessential projects.

The company said its net income for the first quarter, which ended March 31, was -$278.4 million, down $407.5 million over the same period in 2019. Its operating revenue fell to $1.07 billion, a $78.2 million decrease over the $1.15 billion reported in the first quarter of 2019.

Beaumont's net operating income for the first three months of 2020 was -$54.1 million, a $91.7 million decrease compared to the same time last year.

The company said it expects the second quarter financials "to be challenging as well."

A not-for-profit organization, Beaumont Health has a total net revenue of $4.7 billion and eight hospitals with 3,429 beds, 145 outpatient sites, nearly 5,000 physicians, 38,000 employees and 3,500 volunteers.

