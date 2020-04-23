Multiple lanes of northbound Interstate 75 in northern Oakland County will be closed Friday to enable crews to perform punch list work, state officials said.

Continuous multi-lane closures of northbound I-75 will begin at 7 a.m. and end by 7 p.m. Friday, the Michigan Department of Transportation said. One northbound lane will remain open during the work.

Weather permitting, crews will apply permanent pavement markings and rumble strips on the freeway between Square Lake and Baldwin. The work was initially scheduled to be done earlier in the week but was postponed due to weather. In the event of adverse weather conditions Friday, the completion date will be extended into next week.

The work is part of the MDOT's 2019 project to upgrade I-75, including repairing 21 bridges between South Boulevard and Baldwin in Auburn Hills, the resurfacing of both directions of the freeway between South Boulevard and Giddings, and repairing the ramps at the Chrysler Drive and the Lapeer Road interchanges.

