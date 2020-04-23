A 39-year-old Pontiac woman has been arrested in the stabbing and wounding of her husband at their home Wednesday, Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were called at about 9:30 Wednesday to a home in the 400 block of Harvey near South Boulevard and Franklin, officials said.

They found a 50-year-old man bleeding heavily from a wound on his upper right arm. He was evasive about how he was stabbed. He told deputies he had been assaulted outside his home, according to authorities.

They also spoke to the man's wife, who was present but uncooperative. She told deputies to “take me to jail.”

Detectives examined the inside of the home and found an extensive crime scene, indicating the stabbing happened there and not outside.

Police arrested the woman and took her to the Oakland County Jail to await charges.

