Royal Oak — A city commissioner is under police protection after she said she received harassing and threatening calls, emails and texts about her attendance at an Operation Gridlock rally last week protesting Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay in place orders.

Royal Oak City Commissioner Kim Gibbs said she filed a police report and is being provided protective services. Police could not be reached Thursday for comment.

Gibbs, a Republican who is running against Oakland County Commission Chairman David Woodward, D-Royal Oak, said in a Thursday news release she continues to receive “unkind messages as a result of local and county Democratic leaders disseminating her personal information online …”

Royal Oak commissioner Kim Gibbs (Photo: Kim Gibbs via Facebook)

“I attended Operational Gridlock at the Capitol to support the voices of small business owners and their employees,” Gibbs said. “I appreciate, and respect, the president’s efforts to keep Americans safe and end this pandemic; however, the governor’s lockdown is arbitrary and capricious.”

Woodward and Royal Oak Mayor Michael Fournier, another Democrat, have called for Gibbs to resign from the commission.

“I’ve been checked for COVID-19 and am not carrying the virus; thus, I was no threat to anyone,” Gibbs said. “I maintained CDC social distancing guidelines at the rally.”

Gibbs alleged Fournier has used his office to permit non-essential business, specifically construction projects, in Royal Oak in violation of Whitmer’s lockdown orders.

Fournier could not be immediately reached Thursday for comment.

