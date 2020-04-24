Novi — The Suburban Collection Showplace will replace exhibits with beds during the coronavirus outbreak.

The modified facility opened Friday with 250 spaces for beds for COVID-19 patients. The site initially will receive patients from Ascension Michigan and Saint Joseph Mercy Health System hospitals but may accept transfers from other health care systems.

Buy Photo The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District is finishing up the conversion of Suburban Collection Showplace into a field hospital. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News)

The facility is the second alternative site outfitted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to open in Metro Detroit in less than 25 days. Along with the the TCF Center in Detroit, Michigan now has an additional 1,220 beds to support hospitals caring for coronavirus patients.

“There has been tremendous collaboration on our alternate-care facilities in Michigan, helping to provide critical capacity for our hospitals during this global pandemic,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The regional care center includes patient triage; physician, nursing and other patient support services; a pharmacy; administrative space; and command center. It will be led by Ascension Michigan and Saint Joseph health systems.

ecarter@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @EvanJamesCarter

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2020/04/24/suburban-collection-showplace-begin-accepting-covid-19-patients/3024127001/