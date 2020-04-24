Hazel Park — A 32-year-old Ferndale woman was arrested early Friday after authorities said she tried to run over an officer with a car and fled.

According to a preliminary investigation, a Hazel Park police officer on patrol at about 1:31 a.m. Friday saw a red Chevrolet HHR parked in the lot of a vacant building in the area of East Woodward Heights Boulevard and Battelle. The officer approached the vehicle on foot and spoke to the lone female occupant who was in the car's driver's seat. The officer saw narcotics in the vehicle and requested the driver exit the vehicle. The woman drove away.

A short time later, another officer saw the suspect vehicle pull into the driveway of a home on Carlisle south of Woodward Heights, police said. As the officer approached the vehicle from its rear on foot, the car moved in reverse at her.

Authorities said the officer, who has 10 years of experience, moved away and fired her gun. The suspect vehicle then sped forward, turning in the front yard and driving off.

A third officer pursued the vehicle to the area of West Woodward Heights and the northbound Interstate 75 service drive, police said. During the chase, the suspect vehicle left the roadway, struck a fire hydrant and stopped. The woman driving the vehicle got out and ran from officers, who chased, tackled and arrested her.

Officials said the woman was taken to a hospital to be examined for any injuries and was cleared to be incarcerated. She is awaiting charges from the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office.

They also said no one was injured by the discharge of the firearm.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2020/04/24/woman-accused-trying-run-over-hazel-park-officer-car-fleeing/3019524001/