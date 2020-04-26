A man turned himself into authorities after shooting and killing his girlfriend of 18 years early Friday morning, Oakland County sheriff's officials said.

Around 4 a.m., Roderick Junior Washington got into an argument with his girlfriend while sitting inside her car on the 100 block of Osmun Street. Washington, 46, pulled out a gun and shot his girlfriend, 43, twice, once in the head.

The victim was not identified.

Washington, of Pontiac, made the 18-minute walk to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office to turn himself in. Police seized a .357-caliber revolver from Washington. He is being held at the Oakland County Jail.

Washington is charged with four felonies, including homicide, two counts of possession of a firearm, and 1 count of possession of a weapon by a felon.

Washington was denied bond during his arraignment Saturday.

Roderick Junior Washington, 46, is charged with homicide in his girlfriend's death. (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

Washington was previously convicted for possession of a controlled substance, malicious destruction of property over $1,000, receiving and concealing stolen property, and breaking and entering.

