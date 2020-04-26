Pontiac man turns himself in after shooting, killing girlfriend
A man turned himself into authorities after shooting and killing his girlfriend of 18 years early Friday morning, Oakland County sheriff's officials said.
Around 4 a.m., Roderick Junior Washington got into an argument with his girlfriend while sitting inside her car on the 100 block of Osmun Street. Washington, 46, pulled out a gun and shot his girlfriend, 43, twice, once in the head.
The victim was not identified.
Washington, of Pontiac, made the 18-minute walk to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office to turn himself in. Police seized a .357-caliber revolver from Washington. He is being held at the Oakland County Jail.
Washington is charged with four felonies, including homicide, two counts of possession of a firearm, and 1 count of possession of a weapon by a felon.
Washington was denied bond during his arraignment Saturday.
Washington was previously convicted for possession of a controlled substance, malicious destruction of property over $1,000, receiving and concealing stolen property, and breaking and entering.
