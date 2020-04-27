The Oakland County Health Division's South Oakland Health Center in Southfield is offering drive-through COVID-19 testing starting Thursday, officials said.

Testing will be available at the site at 27725 Greenfield Road by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday. To make an appointment, call the Health Division nurse at (800) 848-5533.

The county collaborated with U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence, D-Southfield, to offer testing for first-responders, essential or critical infrastructure employees, adults age 65 or older, those with underlying conditions or residents experiencing symptoms, representatives said in a statement.

"In our efforts to broaden our understanding of COVID-19, we believe it is prudent to open more drive-thru testing accessible to residents in areas with a higher number of cases," said Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter. "I'm so proud of our residents who have taken the necessary steps to keep themselves and others safe. I applaud Congresswoman Lawrence for her leadership. The residents are the true beneficiaries of this effort."

Starting May 4, testing will be at South Oakland Health Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. Testing is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Oakland County government campus in Pontiac.

"Cooperation and coordination are so important when addressing a health care emergency unlike anything we have seen in our lifetimes," Lawrence said. "I appreciate the opportunity to work with the county executive and his team to bring this essential service to our residents and workers. I encourage those who need it to get tested."

The Health Division and Honor Community Health also offers drive-thru testing at the Oakland County Complex, 1200 N. Telegraph Road, in Pontiac. Testing this week is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday by appointment only. A prescription or doctor's note is not needed to get tested. Contact the Health Division's Nurse on Call at (800) 848-5533. Results are expected in 24-48 hours.

Through Monday, there were 6,908 coronavirus cases and 629 deaths in Oakland, according to the county.

Deaths linked to the novel coronavirus in Michigan hit 3,407 Monday, as the state recorded 92 new fatalities.

The number of new COVID-19 cases confirmed Monday was 432, putting the overall total at 38,210. Monday's daily total for new cases was the lowest in more than a month.

Southeast Michigan has been hit hardest by the virus, with about 74% of the state's COVID cases reported in Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties.

