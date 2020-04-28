Oxford Township — Authorities are investigating a fire in a mobile home Monday that killed a 67-year-old man.

Firefighters and Oakland County Sheriff's deputies were called about 3:20 p.m. Monday to respond to a fire at a mobile home in the 300 block of Crestwood Drive near West Drahner and South Lapeer roads in Oxford Township, according to officials.

A neighbor who called 911 told dispatchers the man's home was on fire and the man was still inside it.

Deputies arrived and found the home engulfed in flames. Officials said the deputies tried to enter the home, but couldn't because of heavy smoke.

Firefighters extinguished the flames and found the victim inside the home. A fire investigator with the sheriff's office was called in to find the cause of the blaze.

Officials said Tuesday the investigation continues and the cause of the fire is still undetermined. They also said an autopsy of the victim has been scheduled.

