Pontiac — Oakland County's prosecutor has authorized charges against two men accused of the fatal March 23 shooting of another man, officials said Wednesday.

One of the men is in custody but the other is at large, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Charges have been authorized against Davonte Burkett, 28, and Delorean Jones, 24, both of Pontiac. Burkett remains at large and Jones is being held without bond at the Oakland County Jail.

Davonte Burkett (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

The charges against the two include murder, assault with intent to murder and weapons possession by a felon, officials said. The murder and assault charges are punishable by life in prison while the weapons charge is a five-year felony.

In addition, the prosecutor's office has charged Burkett with felony firearm-third offense, punishable by 10 years in prison. Jones, who was arraigned March 26, was also charged with possessing a firearm in the commission of a felony, a two-year felony.

According to police, deputies were called at about 12:30 a.m. March 23 to St. Joseph Mercy Oakland Hospital for a report of a man being treated for multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, later identified as Marquis Myles, 23, of Pontiac, died at the hospital from his wounds.

Deputies spoke to a second person at the hospital who had been grazed by a bullet on his back. The victim, 22, also of Pontiac, told detectives he and the deceased traveled to the area of Osmun and Russell streets to meet with two other men.

He said two men approached their vehicle, opened the back doors and began firing into it. The driver, who was the surviving victim, sped away as gunshots continued, according to authorities.

Realizing his passenger was severely injured, he drove to the hospital.

Deputies found multiple shell casings at the scene of the shooting. During the investigation, detectives identified Burkett and Jones as suspects, officials said.

Delorean Jones (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

Later the same day, deputies arrested Jones but have not been able to locate Burkett. Burkett stands about 6 feet 2 inches, weighs about 180 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

At the time of the shooting, both were on parole from the Michigan Department of Corrections.

Police said Jones has previous convictions for drug charges and armed robbery. Burkett has convictions for carrying a concealed weapon, discharging a firearm into a building and assault with intent to do great bodily harm-less than murder.

Anyone with information about Burkett's whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at (800) SPEAK-UP.

