Pontiac — Oakland County sheriff's deputies are asking the public for help to find a man who vandalized a car parked at a hospital Tuesday.

Officials said deputies were called at about 7 p.m. Tuesday to St. Joseph Mercy Oakland Hospital on Woodward near East South Boulevard for a report of someone vandalizing a vehicle.

Hospital security officers told deputies they saw a man approach a red 2019 Tesla Model 3 in their parking lot and then vandalized it, police said. The vehicle is owned by a 58-year-old Troy woman.

The man smashed the windshield and scratched letters on the vehicle's hood, according to authorities. He then returned to his vehicle and fled the area before security officers could approach him.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Oakland County Sheriff’s Pontiac Substation at (248) 409-7124 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at (800) SPEAK-UP.

