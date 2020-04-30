Both directions of Interstate 75 will be closed this weekend between Eight Mile in Hazel Park and Square Lake Road in Troy for road construction work, state officials said Thursday.

The freeway will close at 11 p.m. Friday and is scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. Work crews must close the freeway to set bridge beams on Woodward Heights Boulevard and the Harry Avenue pedestrian bridge over I-75. They will also be performing other kinds of road work.

All entrance ramps to northbound I-75 between the Davison Freeway in Detroit and Adams in Rochester Hills also will be closed at 9 p.m. Friday and reopen by 5 a.m. Monday. All entrance ramps to southbound I-75 between M-59 in Auburn Hills and Nine Mile in Hazel Park will be closed at 9 p.m. Friday and reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

Northbound I-75 traffic will be detoured to westbound Eight Mile to northbound Woodward to eastbound Square Lake to get back to the freeway. Southbound I-75 traffic will be detoured to westbound Square Lake Road, southbound Woodward to eastbound Eight Mile back to southbound I-75.

MDOT also said due to the size and complexity of the overpass work, northbound and southbound I-75 are scheduled to be closed an additional weekend in May to set beams on John R. and Meyers. The next closure will be announced when the weekend is determined.

The work is part of the MDOT's 2019 multi-year $944 million project to upgrade I-75, including repairing 21 bridges between South Boulevard and Baldwin in Auburn Hills, the resurfacing of both directions of the freeway between South Boulevard and Giddings, and repairing the ramps at the Chrysler Drive and the Lapeer Road interchanges.

