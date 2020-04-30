Ferndale — A 19-year-old woman lying in bed was shot "several" times early Thursday morning, police said.

The shooting took place about 2:15 a.m. on the 300 block of West Bennett, police said in a statement. That's north of Eight Mile, west of Woodward.

Ferndale police found the victim wounded. Medics transported her a few miles north to Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital. In the early hours after the shooting, her condition is unknown.

Police believe the woman was shot by someone outside the house, but there is no description immediately available of the shooter.

Ferndale Police Department is asking people in the neighborhood who have home security cameras to review any footage between 2-2:15 a.m., and call to share anything of interest at 248-541-3650.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2020/04/30/ferndale-woman-19-lying-bed-shot/3054485001/