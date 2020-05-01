Huntington Woods officials said Friday the city is canceling the July 4 fireworks and keeping the municipal pool closed this summer in response to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

Buy Photo Dressed as Uncle Sam, Jeff Aisen of Huntington Woods, waves to the crowd during the Huntington Woods Fourth of July parade in Huntington Woods, July 4, 2017. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

The city said in a news release that all programming and events through Labor Day are canceled, including the summer concert series as well as all summer camps and recreational activities. All July 4 events, including the fireworks over Rackham Golf Course and the annual parade, are off.

All prepaid fees for summer programming will be refunded.

According to the city, there have been 22 documented cases of COVID-19 and one death in Huntington Woods.

“This is an uncertain and unprecedented time, and we are sad to have to make such a drastic decision,” Mayor Robert Paul said in a statement. “But by taking big steps now, we set up the possibility for a return to our normal robust and engaged programming sooner, with the hope that there will not be a relapse or second wave of cases. We will get through this together, and emerge stronger, on the other side.”

The Huntington Woods Library has created virtual programming for residents, and the Recreation Department is working to do so.

