Pontiac — Oakland County Sheriff's officials said Friday they were moving to fire a veteran deputy who was charged with careless discharge of a firearm in relation to the March shooting of a 16-year-old girl during a traffic stop.

Deputy Christopher Cadotte, a 20-year veteran of the sheriff's office, was charged in Pontiac's 50th District Court with careless discharge of a firearm causing injury or death, after the March 9 shooting of Isabella Simpson.

Oakland County Sheriff's Deputy Christopher Cadotte (Photo: LinkedIn)

District Judge Michael C. Martinez set a $25,000 personal bond for Cadotte, who is due in court for a June 16 hearing. The misdemeanor charge carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison.

After the arraignment hearing, Undersheriff Michael McCabe said in a press release that sheriff's officials planned to fire Cadotte.

"Termination proceedings have commenced by the Sheriff’s Office," McCabe said.

The March 9 incident started during a traffic stop in which the 15-year-old driver fled, sheriff's officials said in Friday's release.

"The deputy positioned his car and the driver’s vehicle moved forward. As he was exiting the vehicle, his gun discharged and struck a 16-year-old female resident of Pontiac, who was the passenger in the vehicle," the release said.

The girl was struck in the collarbone, said attorney Wolfgang Mueller, who is representing the Simpson family.

"A cardinal rule of gun safety is don’t put your finger on the trigger unless you intend to pull it," Mueller said. "The deputy fully intended to shoot into the vehicle."

The decision to fire Cadotte came after the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit looked into the case and forwarded its findings to the prosecutor, McCabe said.

