Madison Heights — A 21-year-old man was found dead in the middle of the road late Saturday night after a shooting in Madison Heights, police said.

The fatal shooting was reported about 11:50 p.m. in the area of Eleven Miles and Hales, which is east of John R. Madison Heights police responded to the report of a fight, which was upgraded to a report of shots fired.

They arrived to find the Redford man lying in the middle of Hales with a gunshot wound to his chest.

The victim had a handgun on him, but had not fired it, said Lt. Michael Siladke, a spokesman for the Madison Heights Police Department.

At least one 911 call came from a 29-year-old Detroit man, who was "confirmed by officers to have been the shooter," police said in a statement. Police found the man with a handgun on him and confirmed he was a concealed pistol licence holder.

Police did arrest the suspect at the scene and have presented the case to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office. No charges have been filed and the man has since been released.

Investigators "are still working with the Oakland prosecutor’s office regarding the case," the statement said.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2020/05/04/police-man-21-killed-shooting-madison-heights/3078903001/