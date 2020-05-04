CLOSE The Holly Police Department says a man entered the Dollar Tree store on N. Saginaw St. on Saturday, May 2nd at about 1:30 pm. and wiped his nose on the clerk when she told him he needed to wear a mask The Detroit News

Holly — A man asked to wear a mask at a Dollar Tree store in northern Oakland County allegedly wiped his nose on the shirt of a female clerk before leaving in a white van, police said.

The alleged incident took place about 1:30 p.m. Saturday, at a Dollar Tree on the 400 block of North Saginaw Street, south of Grange Hall Road.

Police released surveillance video of a man who appears to be wiping his nose on the sleeve of a Family Dollar clerk. (Photo: Holly Police Department)

Police said in a statement that the clerk advised the suspect that customers must wear a mask to shop the store.

Police say the man then approached the clerk, said "here, I will use this as a mask," and wiped his face and nose on her shirt.

The man then left in a large white van, police said.

Holly Police Department is asking anyone who knows the man's identity or whereabouts to share what they know by calling 248-634-8221.

