Holly — A 68-year-old Genesee County man is in police custody, pending charges, after allegedly wiping his nose and face on the shirt of a Dollar Tree clerk who asked him to wear a mask inside the store.

The incident took place about 1:30 p.m. Saturday, at a Dollar Tree on the 400 block of North Saginaw Street, south of Grange Hall Road.

Police said in a statement that the clerk advised the suspect that customers must wear a mask to shop the store.

Police say the man then approached the clerk, said "here, I will use this as a mask," and wiped his face and nose on her shirt.

The man then left in a large white van, police said.

Jerry Narsh, police chief of Holly, confirmed the arrest of the Linden man, and said police would make their case to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office, which would decide on charges Tuesday morning.

