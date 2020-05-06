Holly — Police say the 68-year-old Genesee County man accused of wiping his nose on the shirt of a store clerk who asked him to leave for not wearing a mask admitted to the offense during his interview with investigators.

The alleged incident took place about 1:30 p.m. Saturday, at a Dollar Tree on the 400 block of North Saginaw Street, south of Grange Hall Road.

After a clerk asked an unmasked man to leave, he allegedly said "here, I will use this as a mask," before wiping his face and nose on her shirt.

On Monday, two days after the alleged incident, Holly Police Department published video, and asked for the public's help identifying the man.

Tipsters responded, identifying an Argentine Township man, Rex Gomoll, as the suspect.

Holly police worked with their counterparts from Argentine Township and spoke to Gomoll at his home.

"Gomoll admitted to police he is the man in the video, and he did make that statement and wipe his face on the clerk's clothing," a statement from Holly police said.

Officers arrested Gomoll and transported him to Oakland County Jail, where he was arraigned on video, at 52/2 District Court, on one count of assault and battery, a misdemeanor.

Gomoll was given a personal bond of $2,500, which would not have to be paid if he shows up to court. As a condition of the bond, set by Judge Joseph Fabrizio, Gomoll cannot return to the store or have any contact with the victim, and is ordered to home confinement, except for court, the grocery store, or medical reasons.

Gomoll is due for a pretrial hearing on May 18, also before Fabrizio.

