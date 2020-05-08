Madison Heights — Six months ahead of his scheduled release from federal prison in November, Gary Sayers, the 70-year-old owner of the "green ooze" site in Madison Heights, will be moved to home confinement, the government confirmed.

Gina Balaya, spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's office in Detroit, wrote in a statement that Sayers' release is "pursuant to (U.S. Attorney General William) Barr's directives to the Bureau of Prisons regarding release of defendants to home confinement in response to COVID-19."

The U.S. Attorney's Office had no input in the decision, Balaya wrote, and no information on the timing of Sayers's release or its terms. The Bureau of Prisons did not immediately respond to a request for information.

Four members of Michigan's congressional delegation have asked the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for more help cleaning up green ooze

By the time green ooze was spotted seeping from a freeway wall on Interstate 696 in late December, Sayers had already been convicted federally for illegal handling of hazardous waste.

Jill Greenberg, spokeswoman for the Michigan Department of the Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, said the site has been in a "holding pattern" for months.

During the coronavirus outbreak, there has been "limited operations" at the site, but the remediation work never stopped, Greenberg said.

Ultimately, Greenberg said, "we can't do anything until the building is gone."

The city of Madison Heights has condemned the building, but it still stands.

Along with his prison sentence, Sayers has been ordered to repay the federal government $1.5 million for the Environmental Protection Agency's initial 2017 cleanup of the site.

In February, reported to Federal Correctional Institute Morgantown, in West Virginia.

