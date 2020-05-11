CLOSE Dash cam footage showing Nicole Collins leading deputies on a car chase late Sunday in Pontiac after crashing into several patrol vehicles. The Detroit News

A Pontiac woman has been charged with leading Oakland County Sheriff's officials on a chase and crashing into several patrol vehicles while trying to escape arrest, authorities announced Monday.

Deputies were called to a Marathon gas station in the 500 block of N. Perry about 11 p.m. Monday on a report two women had been fighting in the parking lot; one "was attempting to strike the female with her vehicle and now was using her vehicle to ram the front door," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

The driver pulled off in a silver Kia as deputies arrived, according to the release. A deputy tried to block the car in a patrol vehicle with its lights and siren activated, but the woman behind the wheel drove around and sped away, investigators said.

A second deputy also tried to stop her, but she "intentionally crashed into the front right corner panel of the patrol vehicle and continued to flee southbound" on Perry, officials wrote.

When the woman seemed to be headed toward a nearby apartment complex, deputies tried to block the entrance with their patrol vehicles, but she "crashed into the front left side of another patrol vehicle, drove over the grass, and continued traveling," the sheriff's office reported.

The driver parked in front of her unit, ran through the front door and tried to close it, but deputies took her into custody, the sheriff's office said.

Nicole Shantal Collins, 32, was arraigned Monday on multiple felony charges: fleeing an officer; malicious destruction of fire or police property; and assault/resisting/obstructing a police officer.

Collins, who records show has a criminal history that includes retail fraud and domestic violence, also was charged with malicious destruction of a building less than $200, a misdemeanor.

50th District Court Judge Michael Martinez set bond at $25,000. Collins' next court date is scheduled for May 21.

