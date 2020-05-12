Emagine Entertainment is sponsoring a drive-in theater at historic Canterbury Village in Lake Orion, officials announced Tuesday.

The venue is scheduled to open May 29 and run through the fall, representatives said in a statement.

It is slated to show movies on a 14-foot by 32-foot LED raised screen, according to the release.

Canterbury Village Drive-In display (Photo: Canterbury Village via Facebook)

Social distancing guidelines will be in place and capacity limited to 160 cars per showtime, with a 14-foot by 20-foot space per vehicle. All ticketing will be done in advance and tickets will be scanned through closed car windows. Pets are not allowed.

"Restrooms will be available onsite and will follow strict cleanliness and capacity guidelines maintained by Canterbury Village attendants and will require guests to wear both a mask and gloves," the release said.

The drive-in will be showing films including "The Secret Life of Pets," "Sonic the Hedgehog," "Jumanji: The Next Level," "Dolittle" and "Spider-Man: Far from Home," according to the release.

“We are delighted to enter into this sponsorship with the Aldridge Family and support their entrepreneurial spirit in opening the drive-in” said Paul Glantz, co-founder and chairman of Emagine Entertainment, which will not be involved in managing or operating the site. “We are happy to support this effort so people in our community will be able to partake of out-of-home entertainment during this sad period in our history.”

Keith Aldridge, CEO of Canterbury Village, added: “We are very excited about the sponsorship with Emagine Entertainment. The Emagine brand carries strong recognition in the marketplace and it is synonymous with the high value and exceptional experience we strive to provide guests who visit our properties."

Movie showtimes and tickets are available through the Facebook page. Tickets can also be purchased at www.bigtickets.com.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2020/05/12/drive-in-movies-lake-orion-canterbury-village/3121985001/