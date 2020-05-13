Motorists on Interstate 75 in Oakland County will surely get the feeling they've lived — or driven — through it before: Both directions of the freeway will be closed this weekend between Eight Mile and Square Lake Road for construction.

The freeway closure will begin at 11 p.m. Friday and it is scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, the Michigan Department of Transportation said.

Northbound and southbound I-75 will be closed from Hazel Park to Troy to enable road construction crews to set bridge beams on John R. and Meyers over the freeway, MDOT said. Crews will also perform other road work this weekend, it said.

Northbound I-75 traffic will be detoured to westbound Eight Mile to northbound Woodward to eastbound Square Lake Road back to northbound I-75. All entrance ramps to northbound I-75 between the Davison Freeway to Adams will be closed at 9 p.m. Friday and reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

The freeway's southbound traffic will be detoured to westbound Square Lake, southbound Woodward to eastbound Eight Mile back to southbound I-75. All entrance ramps to southbound I-75 from M-59 to Nine Mile will be closed at 9 p.m. Friday and reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

The construction is part of the MDOT's 2019 multi-year $944 million project to upgrade I-75, including repairing 21 bridges between South Boulevard and Baldwin in Auburn Hills, the resurfacing of both directions of the freeway between South Boulevard and Giddings, and repairing the ramps at the Chrysler Drive and the Lapeer Road interchanges.

