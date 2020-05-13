A horse is a horse, of course, even when it's standing in the middle of a West Bloomfield road.

Police said in a tweet an officer discovered an equine in the middle of Middlebelt and Maple roads Wednesday morning and made sure he made it back to his home.

Found a horse standing in the Middle of Middlebelt and Maple this AM. Unexpected for sure!!! Officers took the young lad home to his pasture. pic.twitter.com/KyMAH5gNEN — West Bloomfield PD (@WestBlmfldPD) May 13, 2020

