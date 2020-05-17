Lyon Township — A Lyon Township couple face various charges after following an unmarked police car in a mobile home community.

The real undercover lawmen from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office became suspicious when they determined they were being followed on the 400 block of Boyne Street about 3 a.m Saturday by a 2010 Dodge Durango with a police-style light on its windshield.

Leonard Charles Harris (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff’s Office)

The detectives, who were working an undercover detail, stopped and questioned the occupants of the Durango — a 51-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman — and determined he was a convicted felon and in possession of a police-style emergency LED flashing light; a 9mm semi-automatic pistol; a black, semi-automatic starter pistol; a police-style badge; a set of police handcuffs; a police scanner and a spotlight.

Detectives also found a plastic straw containing suspected cocaine residue and two children aged 1 and 2 years old.

Leanna Paige Garcia-Stowe (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff’s Office)

The driver, Leonard Charles Harris, allegedly told detectives he had used the police lights and other equipment to impersonate a police officer in Metro Detroit.

The Dodge Durango was impounded and the two children were turned over to their grandmother.

Harris was charged Sunday with being a felon in possession of a firearm and flashing lights, and possession of less than 25 grams of cocaine.

The other suspect, Leanna Paige Garcia-Stowe, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and the same drug offense. Garcia-Stowe was released Sunday on $5,000 personal bond and Harris on $5,000 cash/surety or 10 percent pending further investigation.

Investigators plan to follow up with area police on reported incidents involving the suspected impersonation of a police officer.

