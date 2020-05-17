Pontiac — A 25-year-old Pontiac man is jailed and faces possible charges of assault and making terrorist threats toward hospital emergency room staff after spitting at them and saying he was infected with the COVID-19 virus, according to authorities.

A preliminary incident report filed by Oakland County Sheriff’s Office deputies said the incident took place about 10:30 p.m. Friday at the McLaren Oakland Hospital on North Perry Street. Deputies were dispatched to the hospital on a report that the patient had assaulted emergency room staff.

According to the report, the man had been taken to the hospital for medical treatment, but when staff began to treat him, he became argumentative and began to assault them.

He was placed in restraints and put in an isolation room. According to the report, when doctors began to evaluate him he made verbal threats, including that he was infected with the COVID-19 virus and began to spit at a 42-year-old male physician and two male nursing staff, aged 29 and 32 years old.

Deputies who arrived at the hospital were advised the man had tested positive for the virus and he was cleared for incarceration and taken to the Oakland County Jail pending charges.

