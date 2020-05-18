Pontiac — A 25-year-old Pontiac man with the COVID-19 virus has been charged with four counts of assault and battery and being a disorderly person after allegedly attacking and spitting at hospital emergency room staff.

Patrick Michael Crawford was arraigned Saturday by Magistrate Michael Bosnic from the Oakland County Jail. Bond was set at $5,000 and he remains jailed until a court date to be determined.

Patrick Crawford (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

A preliminary incident report filed by Oakland County sheriff’s deputies said the incident took place about 10:30 p.m. Friday at the McLaren Oakland Hospital on North Perry Street. Deputies were dispatched to the hospital on a report that a patient had assaulted emergency room staff.

According to the report, Crawford had been taken to the hospital, but when staff began to treat him he became argumentative and began to assault them. He was placed in restraints and put in an isolation room.

According to the report, when doctors began to evaluate him, he made verbal threats including that he was infected with the COVID-19 virus and spit at a 42-year-old male physician and two male nurses, ages 29 and 32.

Deputies who arrived at the hospital were advised Crawford had tested positive for the virus. Crawford was cleared for incarceration and taken to the Oakland County Jail.

Crawford has a criminal history that includes malicious destruction of property, domestic violence, larceny, and resisting and obstructing police.

The current charges are all misdemeanor offenses that carry up to 93 days in jail.

