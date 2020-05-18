Pontiac — An Oakland County sheriff's deputy shot a German shepherd that allegedly injured a deputy after it was let off its chain as authorities were enforcing the court-ordered removal of two children from a Pontiac home on Saturday.

The incident took place about 2:15 p.m. Saturday on the 20 block of Newberry. That's north of West Huron and east of Telegraph.

Police were requested at the scene to help a Child Protective Services case worker who was there to remove the children from the home. Authorities have been called to the residence numerous times in recent weeks, according to a statement from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

The children's parents "had been very uncooperative and aggressive toward deputies and Child Protective Services investigators," the statement said.

As deputies spoke with the children's mother, their grandmother, 42, let the dog off its chain after she was asked her to put the dog in a cage. Police say it's "unknown" whether that act was intentional.

The dog allegedly charged at deputies. A 26-year-old deputy was treated at McLaren Oakland for a "minor" arm injury and released.

Another deputy shot the dog, which, after being hit, ran back inside the home. The family followed. The dog was taken to Oakland Veterinary Referral Services by Oakland County Animal Control.

Police say that after several verbal commands for the the children's mother, 24, to leave the home were ignored, they entered it and arrested her.

The caseworker took the two children, 4 and 6. Police also arrested the grandmother.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2020/05/18/oakland-co-deputy-shoots-attacking-german-shepherd-while-enforcing-court-order/5211434002/