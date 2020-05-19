Authorities have found the body of a Lansing man reported missing last year, Oakland County Sheriff's officials said.

Eugene Bass (Photo: Crime Stoppers of Michigan)

Detectives received a tip Monday about where to find the body of Eugene Bass, the department said in a statement.

They went to Galloway Lake Park in Pontiac and found his skeletal remains in a wooded area, according to the release. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

"Positive identification is pending the confirmation of dental records, but the remains are believed to be that of Eugene Bass," sheriff's officials said. "Next of kin has been notified."

Bass was last seen at about 1 p.m. May 23, 2019, on Midland near Auburn in Pontiac, where he and a friend went to meet someone, investigators have said. The 42-year-old father of seven left his vehicle and entered a newer model silver Chevrolet Equinox with another man.

Witnesses told sheriff's deputies someone in the SUV had been shot while still in the driveway on Midland.

Deputies retrieved a spent shell casing there and later traced the Equinox to the 800 block of Palmer; blood found inside matched Bass, the Sheriff's Office said.

Hall (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

An investigation led authorities to Paul Anthony Hall, who was arrested on unrelated charges.

Hall was arraigned in July on multiple charges in connection with Bass' death, including murder and being a felon possessing a firearm.

The 47-year-old Pontiac man, who authorities said had many previous criminal convictions, remained behind bars Monday, Oakland County Jail records show.

