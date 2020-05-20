Pontiac — The Oakland County government announced Wednesday it is expanding free drive-thru COVID-19 testing to include all adults age 18 and over, with a focus on those returning to work. Testing is still by appointment only.

County Executive David Coulter said in a release the expanded testing is important as Oakland County and the state gradually reopens, which includes resumed operations for many area businesses and manufacturers.

Buy Photo Drive-thru coronavirus testing at 1200 N. Telegraph, by appointment, in Pontiac, Michigan on April 16, 2020. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

Adults looking to get tested can do so by calling Oakland County's nurse on call at (800) 848-5533 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. A doctor's note is not needed to receive the test.

Tests are offered by the county Monday through Friday.

Earlier in May the county opened its third drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility in Novi for first responders, health care workers, essential business employees and residents with appointments.

The Oakland County Health Division and Honor Community Health have also been offering the testing at the Oakland County Complex, 1200 N. Telegraph Road in Pontiac, and the South Oakland Health Center, 27725 Greenfield Road, in Southfield.

ecarter@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @EvanJamesCarter

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2020/05/20/oakland-county-expands-free-covid-tests-all-adults-18-and-over/5231547002/