Pontiac — A federal judge is requiring the Oakland County Jail to provide a list of its medically vulnerable inmates so the court can consider their release as the coronavirus crisis continues in Michigan.

Judge Linda Parker's seven-page order requires the jail, within three business days, to provide a list of all medically vulnerable inmates, their health vulnerabilities and their criminal histories.

Parker's order recognizes a "jail class" as present and future inmates, and separates them into three subclasses: people being held pretrial; people who have been convicted and are serving a sentence; and the medically vulnerable, from obese inmates to those pregnant or elderly or people with chronic conditions.

"The purpose of this order is to enable the court to implement a system for considering the release on bond or other alternatives to detention in the jail for each subclass member," the order reads.

The court will review the list and provide the sheriff's office with a schedule for offering the sheriff's position on whether a person should be released on bond; an explanation why not, if the answer is no; and on what conditions it believes release should be granted, if the answer is yes.

The court will determine if someone should be released, and on what terms.

"In extraordinary cases like this, federal judges have the authority to release detainees on bail while their habeas petitions are pending," Parker's order read.

Beyond that, within three business days the jail must provide the court and the plaintiffs in the suit "a detailed plan to continue testing all inmates for COVID19, prioritizing members of the medically vulnerable subclass, as well as a plan to test all individuals (i) who have access to the housing units or (ii) interact with inmates or individuals who have access to the housing units."

The sheriff's office could not immediately be reached Thursday morning, but Undersheriff Mike McCabe told The News previously that the jail was already doing much of what has been ordered by the court, in terms of keeping the facility clean, and that soap and water be provided regularly.

There have been similar orders issued previously in the case, but the updated list, released Thursday, includes a requirement that masks be provided all inmates and staff. If the masks are cloth, they must be washed regularly, and "users must be instructed on how to use the mask and the reasons for its use."

For the remainder of the pandemic, the jail cannot charge people co-pays for medical care.

And within five days, the jail must "establish and put into effect a policy suspending, to the extent possible, the use of multi-person cells" with more than two inmates, with few exceptions.

"If dormitory-style housing must be utilized, those areas shall be reconfigured to allow six feet between inmate beds to the maximum extent possible," the order reads.

The terms of Parker's order are in effect for 45 days, at which point they will be reviewed and a determination made on whether to extend them.

The jail has defended the cleanliness of the facility and pushed back against allegations it is unsafe.

"The lawsuit is based on affidavits by inmates who want out of the jail and will say anything," Steven M. Potter, attorney for the jail, said last week. "Our filing is based on facts."

