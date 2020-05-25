Birmingham — A woman suffered minor injuries when her house exploded and caught fire Monday, officials said.

Birmingham Fire Chief Paul Wells said his department and the Oakland County Sheriff's Office are investigating the cause of the explosion.

Firefighters were called at about 9:30 a.m. to the home, located in the 1300 block of Chapin near Woodward and 14 Mile, on a report of a house fire, he said.

Wells said the alarm was raised as a possible house explosion. Firefighters found the home's owner, a woman, inside. She had sustained only minor injuries and didn't want to go to a hospital, he said.

No other injuries were reported, the fire chief said.

He also said while the windows and some brick on the woman's house were blown out and the structure partially collapsed, none of her neighbors' homes were damaged in the explosion.

"She was caught in the middle of a low yield blast," Wells said. "It's a miracle she's alive."

The fire chief said the woman had returned to her home after about two weeks away and began plugging in and turning on appliances when the explosion happened.

He said there could have been a gas leak and a Consumers Energy crew is on site to investigate. The woman suffers from allergies and told firefighters she couldn't detect any unusual odors, Wells said.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2020/05/25/miracle-alive-woman-injured-birmingham-house-explosion/5255067002/