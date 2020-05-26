Pontiac — A 5-month-old girl is on a ventilator after her grandmother found her with a bloody nose and not breathing early Monday morning, officials said.

The grandmother called Oakland County sheriff's deputies at about 3:15 a.m. Monday to her home in the 10 block of Gingell Court near North Perry and Woodward, according to authorities.

Medics performed CPR on the infant and took her to a nearby hospital. Once doctors were able to re-establish a pulse, the girl was taken to Children's Hospital in Detroit where she was placed on a ventilator.

The baby's grandmother told deputies she woke up and checked on all seven of the children in the home, officials said. She said the infant had been sleeping in bed with her father. The baby's head was facing the doorway and the grandmother saw the infant had blood under her nose. She picked up the child to check on her and discovered she wasn't breathing.

Police said the grandmother called 911 and administered CPR to the infant. They said the infant’s father was unaware of what happened. The infant’s mother was asleep on the living room floor, they also said.

Deputies continue to investigate and have contacted Child Protective Services.

