Berkley — A 53-year-old Warren man suspected of stalking someone is dead after fleeing from police officers in a high speed chase Monday night, officials said.

Berkley Public Safety Department officers were called at about 10 p.m. Monday to a home on Ellwood north of Catalpa near Greenfield between 11 Mile and 12 Mile about a stalking incident, authorities said.

As they arrived, they saw a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze leaving the area. An officer tried to get the driver to pull over on southbound Greenfield, but the driver sped off, officials say.

Police said the driver sped south on Greenfield and disregarded a red light at 11 Mile in the neighboring city of Southfield, crashing into another vehicle and a light pole. The driver of the Chevrolet suffered severe injuries in the crash. The second vehicle's driver sustained only minor injuries, they said.

Officers immediately began administering CPR, according to authorities. Medics then took him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Berkley police officials said Southfield police are investigating the fatal crash because it happened in their community. However, Berkley police continues to investigate the alleged stalking incident.

