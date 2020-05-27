Pontiac — A Waterford Township man has been charged with resisting arrest after crashing a car and then trying hit a sheriff's deputy with a tire, officials said Wednesday.

Corey Robert Carter, 43, was arraigned Wednesday in 50th District Court on the charge, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. A judge ordered him to be held on a $2,500 personal bond and scheduled his next court date for next Thursday. If convicted, he faces up to two years in prison.

Carter (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

Officials said the results of a toxicology report are pending and more charges against him may be issued.

Deputies were called at about 10:40 a.m. Saturday to respond to a report of a single-vehicle crash in the area of West Huron and Dakota in Pontiac, according to authorities.

The caller told police he saw a vehicle leave the roadway and crash into a telephone pole. He said the driver exited the vehicle and fled the scene on a skateboard. He also provided deputies with a description of the driver.

Deputies tracked the vehicle's owner to a home about a quarter-mile from the crash site. They also searched the crashed car and found 88 pills suspected to be Suboxone, an opiod.

A deputy went to the car owner's home and found a man in the front yard and a skateboard leaning against the side of the house. As the deputy approached him, the man picked up a tire and threatened to hit him with it. The deputy ordered the man to put it down, but the man refused.

The man, later identified as Carter, allegedly swung the tire toward the deputy and then dropped it, police said. He then got into a fighting stance, closed his fist and came at the deputy, officials said.

The deputy discharged an electric stun gun at the suspect. Another deputy arrived and they arrested the man, authorities said. He was taken to a hospital to be examined because of the stun gun deployment, the vehicle's air bag deployment and the cuts he had on his arm from the crash. Doctors cleared him and he was taken to Oakland County Jail to await charges.

Officials said Carter is also known as Brian Eldridge and Mark Addelson. They said he has a criminal history that includes receiving and concealing firearms, malicious destruction of property, escaping from prison, assault and operating a vehicle under the influence of liquor.

