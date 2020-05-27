Two Brandon Township men were killed Tuesday in a head-on car crash on South Ortonville Road, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

Officials identified the men as Clyde Alvis Jr., 71, and Kenneth Kauffman, 52, both of Brandon Township.

Deputies and Brandon Township firefighters were called at about 12:25 p.m. to respond to a report of a car crash on South Ortonville north of Oak Hill Road.

According a preliminary investigation, a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Kauffman was traveling north on South Ortonville Road when crossed the yellow dividing line and crashed head-on into a 2009 Ford F-150. Alvis was behind the wheel of the pickup truck, police said.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

Police said it doesn't appear alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash. Each driver was wearing a seat belt.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2020/05/27/two-men-killed-head-crash-brandon-township/5268236002/