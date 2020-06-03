Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
Oakland County lifts ban on outdoor playground use
Mike Martindale, The Detroit News
Published 10:42 a.m. ET June 3, 2020 | Updated 11:52 a.m. ET June 3, 2020
Pontiac — The Oakland County Health Department rescinded an order Wednesday that had closed outdoor playgrounds and equipment since late March.
Playground use was banned in Oakland County on March 21 following the county's first reported COVID-19-related death. The playground ban was part of an overall effort to limit social interaction, promote social distancing and reduce possible exposure to the virus.
At the time of the ban, there were 229 reported cases of coronavirus in Oakland County. As of Wednesday, there have been 8,412 positive cases and 999 deaths countywide.
A ban against indoor playground use remains in effect.
The lifting of the ban is effective Friday and follows the opening this week of outdoor public swimming pools, which had also been closed.
