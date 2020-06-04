A 22-year-old Rochester Hills man has been arrested for allegedly strangling and sexually assaulting a woman early Thursday morning in Pontiac, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

Sheriff's deputies were called at about 1:30 a.m. to an apartment in the 400 block of Old Oak Court near North Perry Street and Pontiac Road for a welfare check, according to authorities. The caller told police he heard yelling and fighting coming from an adjacent apartment.

Deputies arrived, heard an active fight happening in the apartment and forced their way in, officials said. They saw a man standing behind a woman who was naked and appeared to be unconscious, choking her.

They ordered the man to stop, but he refused. Deputies deployed an electric stun gun, which caused him to release the woman. They then placed the suspect in handcuffs.

After the 23-year-old victim regained consciousness, she told deputies man was a friend and they grew up together. She also said the man had been dropped off at her home after taking multiple drugs. The woman said when she refused the man's sexual advances, he attacked and strangled her. She told deputies she passed out and when she woke up, the man was sexually assaulting her.

