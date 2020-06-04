Waterford Township — Oakland County officials are announcing the start of a $10 million grant program for nonprofit organizations across the county impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oakland County Executive David Coulter and members of the county Board of Commissioners are expected to be joined by Dr. Darienne Driver Hudson, United Way for Southeastern Michigan president and CEO, at Coulter’s offices to discuss the grant programs.

Applications will be available beginning Thursday afternoon and the United Way for Southeastern Michigan will administer the grants with oversight by a committee of commissioners and representatives from Coulter’s office.

Last month, Coulter announced $30 million from more than $200 million in Coronavirus Relief Funds from the federal government would be committed to cities, villages and townships in Oakland County.

Michigan received $3.8 billion from the $2 trillion fund approved by Congress in late March. Of Michigan’s share, $800 million was expected to be used in Oakland, Macomb and Wayne counties under federal regulations.

