Oakland County Sheriff's officials are investigating a shooting at a Pontiac block party last weekend that left two people wounded.

Deputies responded to a park near Shirley and Wall at about midnight Sunday on a report of gunfire following a large gathering with cars blocking the street, the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

While clearing the scene, they learned a man who said he had been shot at the party was dropped off at McLaren Oakland Hospital, according to the release. The deputies also found multiple spent shell casings.

At the hospital, the victim told deputies "he was walking down the street leaving the block party and somebody started shooting," investigators said. A friend rushed the man, who was struck in his chest, to McLaren.

As deputies talked to him, a second party attendee arrived at the hospital and reported having been shot in the arm, the Sheriff's Office said.

Both men, identified as Pontiac residents in their 20s, were expected to recover from their injuries.

A description of a suspect was not available Monday night. Other details were not released.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2020/06/09/2-hurt-shooting-pontiac-block-party/5324520002/