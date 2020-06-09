Farmington Hills — Police are investigating a report of a suspicious person who approached a child Friday.

Officials said the incident happened at about 5:30 p.m. in the area of Rensselaer and Emmett near Inkster Road between Shiawassee Road and Eight Mile.

A child was walking in the area when a man driving a black vehicle stopped and offered the child a ride, according to authorities. The child walked away and told two adults, who then called 911. The subject drove away.

Police said the man was described as an older white male in his 50s, wearing glasses, balding with gray hair with a gray goatee and mustache. He reportedly spoke with an accent. His vehicle was described as a dark-colored sedan, possibly a black Chevy Impala.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Farmington Hills Police at (248) 871-2610.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2020/06/09/farmington-hills-police-investigate-possible-stranger-danger-report/5327227002/